HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 2

ACCIDENT

At approximately 6:10 p.m., the police department responded to the area of South East Street near East Lilley Avenue for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that James Willey, 38, of Hillsboro, and Core McClellan, 25, of Seaman, were both traveling northbound on South East Street. McClellan’s vehicle was stopped on South East Street to make a left turn when it was struck in the rear-end by a vehicle driven by Willey, who left the scene of the accident. Willey was later located and issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead and driving under suspension. No injuries were reported on the scene.

Jan. 3

ACCIDENT

At approximately 5:53 a.m., the police department responded to the area of North West Street at West North Street for a report of a one-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Hannah Purtee, 26, of Hillsboro, was traveling north on North West Street. There was another vehicle legally parked on the east shoulder in the 200 block of North West Street. Purtee did not see the parked vehicle and sideswiped the parked car. No injuries were reported on the scene. Purtee was cited for an unsafe vehicle.

Jan. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Zachary Harcourt, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding obstructing official business charge.

Tara Dehaas-Louthan, 31, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Kimberly Newkirk, 47, of Peebles, was cited for fictitious plates.

ACCIDENT

At approximately 10:40 a.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of South High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Hannah Holland, 18, of Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on South High Street. Janet Shaw, 62, of Hillsboro, was facing east in the alley adjacent attempting to make a left turn. Shaw failed to see Holland’s vehicle and was began a left turn and struck Holland’s vehicle. Both units suffered disabling damage. Shaw was cited for failure to yield. No injuries were reported on the scene.