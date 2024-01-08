Atomic first for financial education

Pictured are (front row, l-r) Hunter Slack, Olivia Tackett, Bell Mohler, Ella Armstrong and Emily from the Ohio Credit Union League; (second row, l-r) Kim from the Ohio Credit Union League, Jordan Stepp, Tammy and Elaine; (third row, l-r) Branden, Vern, Aaron , Tom, Andy, Jerry, Billy, Leslie and John. Submitted photo

Atomic Credit Union has announced that they have achieved first place in the state of Ohio in their asset category for the Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award.

The Desjardins award, named after credit union pioneer Alphonse Desjardins, recognizes leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of financial literacy for members and nonmembers of all ages. It emphasizes the movement’s longtime commitment to financial education.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for helping youth in our communities with financial education. This unique student-run credit union program is so much fun to be a part of and our team has rapidly increased the program to over 70 schools that we attend on a weekly basis” stated Andy Eisnaugle, director of financial education. “I am proud of the work and attention to detail that our staff puts into helping the members. These students are the future and Atomic has established a lifetime commitment to helping them learn basic finances. We have even had the privilege to help several other credit unions with information on how to set up and operate a unique program such as the student-run credit union. Atomic Credit Union is very proud to be one of the top leaders in the state of Ohio in youth financial education.”

To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education Andy Eisnaugle at 800-652-2328 ext. 1265. Atomic Credit Union operates over 70 student-run credit union branches in local area schools.

Submitted by Lindsey Denney, marketing manager, Atomic Credit Union.