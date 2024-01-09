Polished Paws opens in Leesburg

Staff Reports
Polished Paws Grooming has opened in Leesburg. The owners are Daizey and Bayley Fridley. They have two children, Elaina and Dallas, and a door greeter, Klaus the dog. Daizey is a graduate of Fairfield High School and has been a groomer for six-plus years working alongside professional groomers and leading up to this chapter in her life. “Polished Paws is one of my baby’s in a sense. I take pride in my work and accomplishments and Polished Paws being one of the biggest ones,” said Daizey. Polished Paws is located at 1 S. Fairfield St. The hours are Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call or text 937-728-1283. You can find them on Facebook at Polished Paws Grooming. Pictured are Leesburg Village Council members John Michael and Richard Smith; owners Bayley and Daizey Fridley; son Dallas; daughter Elaina; Klaus the dog; Leesburg Mayor Rita Smith-Daulton; and council members Robert Barrett Jr. and Kenny Worley.

Submitted photo

