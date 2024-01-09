Community control for Hillsboro men

Barnes

A Hillsboro man sentenced to community control was among two people sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Terry Barnes, 58, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.

Barnes was ordered to have no contact with the victim. The court also ordered that if Barnes violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, around Aug. 4, 2023, Barnes, while under the influence of “sudden passion or in a sudden fit of rage,” either of which were brought on by a “serious provocation” by the victim, which was “reasonably sufficient to incite Barnes into using deadly force, knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim by means of a … a knife.”

In other sentencings, James Bishop, 58, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony.

Bishop was ordered to pay restitution of $40 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office. The court also ordered that if Bishop violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, around March 20, 2023, members of the Highland County Task Force met with a confidential informant (CI) who said they could purchase methamphetamine. The CI was given an audio/video recorder and $100 for the deal. The CI was watched while going to an address at Sleepy Hollow Parkway. The CI pulled into the driveway, after which Bishop came out.

The CI gave Bishop $40 then Bishop handed over a plastic bag with a red tie that contained methamphetamine. The CI returned to the members of the Highland County Task Force and gave back $60, the audio/video recorder as well as the methamphetamine. The substance was sent to BCI for testing, where it tested positive as .95 grams of meth.

