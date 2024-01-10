Lynchburg Lions poster contest winners

Submitted photo

The Lynchburg Lions Club and Lions Clubs International sponsored their annual Peace Poster contest again this fall. The Lynchburg club encourages middle school students to develop a special poster on a theme related to promoting world peace.

This year’s theme was “Dare To Dream” and a total of nearly 80 students participated in the local contest. The club wishes to thank Ms. Free and the other staff members for supervising the contest at the middle school. Five winners were selected and they were given special certificates and cash prizes by the Lynchburg Lions Club. All the participating students were given candy.

The top five winners this year in order from first to fifth place were Lacey Warner, Sophia Warne, Collin West, Myah Pitts and Kiley Hively. Seven additional students were given honorable mention certificates. They were Connor Faust, John Michael, Lillian West, Annabelle Thompson, Addison West, Paisley Donley and Bailey Patton. All are sixth grade students at the Lynchburg-Clay Middle School.

Warner’s award-winning poster was submitted to the district finals for competition at that level. Each Lions Club is encouraged to submit an entry from their local school. There are nearly 60 Lions Clubs in District 13-OH6 and the Lynchburg club is proud to sponsor Warner in the district contest.

Submitted by Jim Faust, Lynchburg Lions Club.