Highlanders DAR Chapter places wreaths

Pictured (l-r) are Jack Bredenfoerder, Gary Duffield, Ralph Shepherd, Tim Madden and Gerold Wilkin. Submitted photo The Highlanders SAR Chapter placed wreaths beside markers along with Veterans Memorial Walking Path at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. Submitted photo

The local Highlanders Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution celebrated Wreaths Across America (WAA) at the Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) on Dec. 15, 2023.

The OVH requested that the Highlanders hold the WAA ceremony on Friday instead of Saturday due to staffing issues and patient stability. This is the 11th year a SAR chapter has sponsored this event, the sixth year the Highlanders Chapter has sponsored the event.

The Ohio Veterans Home, located in Georgetown, is a 168-bed facility that cares for veterans in need of intermediate level health care, and memory care for veterans with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. Both men and women veterans are housed at OVH. The home is run by the state of Ohio and is not a part of Veterans Administration system.

The Ohio Veterans Home has had another rough year with COVID-19. Only 88 patients are being treated at OVH. Veterans being accepted into the facility are from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm. Sadly, Gulf War and Afghanistan veterans are not accepted because of Ohio regulations. The Highlanders Chapter is trying to get this situation reversed at the State House.

This year the Highlanders Chapter was granted permission to present the WAA ceremonial in the OVH Great Hall meeting room. The celebration was hosted by Gary Duffield, president of the Highlanders SAR chapter, and led by Sarah Flint, Ohio Veterans Home administrative assistant.

Duffield gave the WAA opening remarks and dedication speech. A moment of silence was observed for all veterans living or who have passed away.

OVH resident and Korean War Veteran Ralph Shepherd was escorted by compatriots Gerold Wilkin from the Highlanders Chapter and Jack Bredenfoerder and Tim Madden of the Cincinnati SAR chapter to dedicate the ceremonial WAA wreath to the home. Shepherd introduced a fellow Korean veteran Fred Moore.

Past OHSSAR Ohio Society President Jack Bredenfoerder read a proclamation from NSSAR President General John L. Dodd. Highlanders Chapter First Vice President Gerold Wilkin closed the ceremony with a prayer.

After the ceremony, Wilkin presented Ohio Veterans Home Administrator Nerleen Augustin with a WAA certificate of appreciation and the NSSAR proclamation.

After the WAA ceremony inside the OVH, the group went outside the OVH to their Veterans Memorial Walking Path where members of the Fletcher family helped with the laying of the wreaths and flags. They laid WAA wreaths and replaced and adjusted American flags on the 52 granite markers. Each marker contains the names of patients who have passed away at OVH since 2003.

After the Veterans Memorial Walking Path wreath laying, they proceeded to the Ulysses Grant statue at OVH where compatriot Tim Madden placed a wreath from the Brown County Taliaferro DAR Chapter. Madden is a descendant of President Grant. They share the same great-grandfather, Samuel Grant Sr. (1631-1718), and are descendants of Matthew Grant (1601-1681), who came to Massachusetts in 1632.

“We are so fortunate to be able to honor these veterans who defended our freedoms. For us, our small contribution pales in comparison to the sacrifices the men and women of our Armed Forces have made,” Duffield said.

The following OVH and SAR members attended the ceremony: Nerleen Augustin, Ohio Veterans Home administrator; Sarah Flint, Ohio Veterans Home administrative assistant; Jack Bredenfoerder, Cincinnati Chapter SAR, Highlanders treasurer; Gary Duffield, Highlanders Chapter SAR president; Tim Madden, Cincinnati Chapter SAR; Wilkin; and approximately 25 OVA patients and staff assistants.

Thanks to the Ohio Veterans Home for allowing us to participate.

On Dec. 17, Wilkin organized and presented a WAA ceremony at the Highland County Veterans Memorial at the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro.

Madden and other members of the Cincinnati SAR chapter laid WAA wreaths at the Spring Grove Cemetery.

Submitted by Gary Duffield, president, Highlanders SAR Chapter.