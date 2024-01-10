Rainsboro honor roll, attendance

Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the second grading period of the 2023-24 school year:
A/B Honor Roll
* denotes All A’s
Third grade
Mrs. Reeves — Avery Berry, Maci Wagner, Stetson Alexander, Kellan Lewis.
Mrs.Williamson — *Addy Ackley, Bruce Dettwiller, Avery Gilbert, Sabastian Ross, Kylie Runnels.
Fourth grade
Mrs. Cockrell — *Irisa Adams, Eli Barricks, Mattalin Foley-Long, Lea Locey.
Mr. Peters — Kendall Franklin, Camden Gardiner, Braden Hickok.
Fifth grade
Mr. Howard — * Andrew Lugo, Sonny Davis.
Mrs. Johnson — *Audrey Benner,* Lucy Ross, Willie Leonard, Abigail Wood.
Perfect Attendance
Pre School
Mrs. Roll — (a.m.) Ezra Baxter (p.m.) Paisleigh Berry.
First Grade
Mrs. Dean — Phoenix Heninger, Bode Reed, Brynnlee Woods.
Second Grade
Mrs. Flowers — Kellyn Watson.
Mrs. Priest — Coraline Copas, Bella Rodgers.
Third Grade
Mrs. Williamson — Adaliene Ackley, Troy Barricks.
Mrs.Reeves — Avery Berry, Colby Marsh, Maci Wagner.
Fourth Grade
Mrs Cockrell — Ryan Searles.
Mr. Peters — Errowmyss Hooley.
Fifth Grade
Mr. Howard — Wesley Brown, JJ Nichols, Raylee Waker.
Mrs. Johnson — Bella Cloud, Shyann Moss, Lucy Ross, Austyn Woods.
Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.