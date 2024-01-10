Rainsboro honor roll, attendance

Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor roll and perfect attendance lists for the second grading period of the 2023-24 school year:

A/B Honor Roll

* denotes All A’s

Third grade

Mrs. Reeves — Avery Berry, Maci Wagner, Stetson Alexander, Kellan Lewis.

Mrs.Williamson — *Addy Ackley, Bruce Dettwiller, Avery Gilbert, Sabastian Ross, Kylie Runnels.

Fourth grade

Mrs. Cockrell — *Irisa Adams, Eli Barricks, Mattalin Foley-Long, Lea Locey.

Mr. Peters — Kendall Franklin, Camden Gardiner, Braden Hickok.

Fifth grade

Mr. Howard — * Andrew Lugo, Sonny Davis.

Mrs. Johnson — *Audrey Benner,* Lucy Ross, Willie Leonard, Abigail Wood.

Perfect Attendance

Pre School

Mrs. Roll — (a.m.) Ezra Baxter (p.m.) Paisleigh Berry.

First Grade

Mrs. Dean — Phoenix Heninger, Bode Reed, Brynnlee Woods.

Second Grade

Mrs. Flowers — Kellyn Watson.

Mrs. Priest — Coraline Copas, Bella Rodgers.

Third Grade

Mrs. Williamson — Adaliene Ackley, Troy Barricks.

Mrs.Reeves — Avery Berry, Colby Marsh, Maci Wagner.

Fourth Grade

Mrs Cockrell — Ryan Searles.

Mr. Peters — Errowmyss Hooley.

Fifth Grade

Mr. Howard — Wesley Brown, JJ Nichols, Raylee Waker.

Mrs. Johnson — Bella Cloud, Shyann Moss, Lucy Ross, Austyn Woods.

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.