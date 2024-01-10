SOESC board members honored

January is School Board Recognition Month and the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) celebrates its board members for their dedication and commitment to the 12 districts and students it serves.

“The dedication, commitment and vision of Southern Ohio ESC board members strive to fulfill our mission to foster an educational environment that ensures excellence in performance through shared expertise, collaborative partnerships and continuous learning,” superintendent Beth Justice said. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

To serve over 20,000 students and 2,000 teachers in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties while partnering with Region 14/Hopewell Center in assisting school districts with their academic improvement efforts and special collaborative, SOESC board members remain committed to teaming with our districts to maintain a focus on children and their needs.

“With the leadership of Southern Ohio ESC Governing Board, we remain steadfast in providing high-quality services,” Justice said. “Our board aims to strengthen our partnership with member school districts as we focus on innovation, creativity, collaboration and critical thinking as we prepare our students for the future.”

Governing board members serving the SOESC are Martha Gausman, Todd Hixson, Dr. Norma Kirby, Rod Lane, Dennis Mount, Richard Peck, Ruth Ann Ruth and Roger West.

Submitted by Stephanie Huber, administrative assistant to superintendent, Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.