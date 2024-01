Bright Local honors board members

The Bright Local Board of Education has welcomed newly elected board member Dr. Nicole Barnett and re-elected board members vice president Tammy Hauke and Jobey Lucas. Current members of the board include president Angie Wright and board member Steve Cox. Bright Local said it is recognizing each of these important individuals as January is Board Member Appreciation Month. Pictured are (back row, l-r) treasurer Jeff Rowley, Wright, Hauke and Cox; (front row, l-r) superintendent Jason Iles and board Members Nicole Barnett and Jobey Lucas.

Submitted photo