Theft lands local man in prison

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court on multiple counts of theft by deception.

Travis Gibson, 43, was sentenced to nine months on one count of theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony, which was ordered to be consecutive to another nine months for another count of theft by deception, also a fifth-degree felony. Gibson was also given one day of jail-time credit.

Gibson was ordered to pay restitution of $3,200 to the first victim, $3,500 to a second victim and $2,300 to a third victim through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

The court found that a period of supervision under conditions determined by the Adult Parole Authority after his release would be optional. That was due to Gibson being sentenced for a felony of the third-degree that was not a felony of violence, a felony sex offense or for a felony of the fourth or fifth-degree, which meant that after his release, he would be subject to a period of two years of post-release control supervision at the option of the Adult Parole Authority.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around July 1, 2022, and continuing through Dec. 1, 2022, Gibson, with the purpose of depriving the first victim of their property, obtained or exerted control over U.S. currency in the amount of $3,200 by deception, the value of that property being equal to or exceeding $1,000 but less than $7,500.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around July 1, 2022, and continuing through Dec. 1, 2022, Gibson, with the purpose of depriving the third victim of their property, obtained or exerted control over U.S. currency in the amount of $2,300 by deception, the value of that property being equal to or exceeding $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.