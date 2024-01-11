Child suffers life-threatening injuries

One child suffered life-threatening injuries and another child and a Sardinia driver were transported to a hospital following a one-vehicle accident Thursday in Clermont County.

The crash took place at approximately 1 p.m. on S.R. 743, near mile post 5, in Washington Township, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Mazda CX7, operated by Larissa D. Brumley, 28, Sardinia, was eastbound on S.R. 743. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle had two juvenile passengers, ages 11 and 9. None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol.

One child had life-threatening injuries and was flown by Air Care to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. The other child and Brumley were transported by Washington Township EMS to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Brumley was later taken from Children’s Hospital to UC Hospital for treatment.

The Washington Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.