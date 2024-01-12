Hillsboros wager, SOPC gets start, intoxication charge

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Greenfield community led all of the other “political subdivisions” in Highland County in contributions to the Red Cross Roll Call Fund from November, with Greenfield’s contributions equaling $600.

Greenfield Mayor Forest Woodmansee oversaw his first police court hearing following a full week without a single case on the registry, as two men were charged with intoxication and sent to county jail in place of the payment of their fines.

Leesburg students returned to class following the repair of its sewage system that caused classes to be canceled midway through Thursday and all of Friday, with Superintendent W.K. West explaining that tree roots had “penetrated” parts of the clay tile in the building.

Multiple men announced their candidacy for the Republican nomination for Highland County commissioner and a third expected to enter the race soon, as Orley Simmons, former commissioner, looked to return, alongside the announced candidacy of Wraymond Smith and expected candidacy of E.B. Pavey.

In sports, the McClain Tigers basketball team decimated the Wilmington Hurricane, 52-17, thanks to a game-high 17 points by Eldon Newland, tying Wilmington’s total score, and 14 points from Bob Miller.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple showings including “The Old Maid,” starring Bette Davis and Miriam Hopkins, and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” starring Jean Arthur and James Stewart.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products including a four-bowl mixing bowl set for 22 cents, table lamps for $1.29, felt rugs for 69 cents, three outing gowns for $1, a marble-top hamper for $2.95 and purses for 29 cents.

This week in 1965, The Press-Gazette reported that an extension of the immediate camping area and an improvement of the East Shore Marina were planned for the Rocky Fork Lake area, according to officials from the ODNR Division of Parks.

The second major snow of the winter season was seen in the area, as an accumulation of two inches of snow was recorded, with that measured to be about 18 inches of precipitation. Only a few days prior the temperature showed 67 degrees.

The Hillsboro Fire Department announced that it had answered a total of 243 calls in 1964, an increase of 66 compared to 1963, with there being no record on the official amount of fire loss but it being “fairly light” in the city.

Johnny Edwards, catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, made an appearance at the Hillsboro Armory to interact with fans and attend the hobby show held by Hillsboro Boy Scout Troop 171.

In sports, the McClain Tigers basketball team came back to defeat the Hillsboro, 79-74, as the Tigers were able to come back from a nine-point deficit thanks to 28 points by Ralph Nooks.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “A Shot in the Dark,” directed by Blake Edwards and starring Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders and Herbert Lom.

Owens’ Super Valu Market, located at the corner of West Walnut and South High streets in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a pound of round steak for 79 cents, 5 pounds of jowl bacon for $1 and a package of Archway cookies for 39 cents.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that multiple Highland County Republican office holders endorsed the George Voinovich and Mike DeWine ticket for Ohio governor, with the endorsers including commissioners Rick Unger and Richard Graves.

The Hillsboro FFA chapter announced that it planned to host Donnell Brown, the 1989-90 national president, for a speech on student organizations and the importance of participating in them.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners and Highland County Community Action Organization finalized the purchase of the recycling center, which included the operation and equipment of the center.

Organizers of the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center said that Bob Hudson, minister of the Hillsboro Church of Christ, played a big part in getting the project up and running with abortion being reported as “the most common surgery.”

In sports, the Hillsboro basketball team claimed sole possession of first place in the South Central Ohio League thanks to a 74-66 win over Circleville.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “The Little Mermaid,” directed by John Musker and Ron Clements and starring Rene Auberjonois, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Jodi Benson and Pat Carroll.

Ameristop Food Mart advertised multiple products, including a gallon of homogenized milk for $2.29, a pound of bacon for $1.99, a dozen eggs for $1.19, a half-gallon of ice cream for $1.59 and a 24-ounce package of cottage cheese for $1.69.

This week in 2015, The Times-Gazette reported that Hillsboro, Ohio and Hillsboro, Oregon planned a trade depending on whether the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Oregon Ducks won the 2014 national championship, with Hillsboro, Oregon to send local beer or wine and Hillsboro, Ohio to send distilled spirits.

Commissioner Jeff Duncan attended his first Highland County Board of Commissioners meeting following his November election win. The meeting heard discussions on building projects like the Hi-Tech building, Highland County Justice Center and Highland County Courthouse.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District celebrated its five-year anniversary and retold the history of how the organization started, with its inception due to budget woes at both the Greenfield Fire Department and Greenfield Area Life Squad.

In sports, the Hillsboro basketball team lost to the Washington C.H., 65-43, the loss giving Hillsboro a 1-3 record in the SCOL.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “The Woman in Black,” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Ciaran Hinds, and “The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies,” starring Martin Freeman and Richard Armitage.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.