McClain grapplers fall at MT

McClain 132-pounder Dalton Rowland is pictured during his 11-10 victory Thursday over Miami Trace’s Jacob Rheinscheld. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity and middle school wrestling teams welcomed the teams from McClain High School and Greenfield Middle School for Frontier Athletic Conference action Thursday.

On the varsity side, Miami Trace took another step toward one of its goals — a seventh consecutive FAC title — with a 53-21 win over the Tigers.

In the middle school match, Miami Trace won, 54-35.

In the varsity match, Miami Trace won nine of the 14 weight classes.

For the Tigers, Remy Willis won his match at 106 by forfeit.

There was a double forfeit at 113 pounds.

McClain’s Dalton Rowland won an 11-10 decision at 132 pounds. Connor Francis (165) won by pin in the first period and Colton Wait won by pin in the second period at 215 pounds.

Following are the varsity results at each weight class:

106 – Remy Willis Mc, by forfeit

113 – double forfeit

120 – Lyric Dickerson MT, by forfeit

126 – Will Enochs MT, pinned Brian Mick, 3:13

132 – Dalton Rowland Mc, dec. Jacob Rheinscheld, 11-10

138 – Brice Perkins MT, by forfeit

144 – Corbin Melvin MT, by forfeit

150 – Asher LeBeau MT, pinned Cole Rapp, 1:29

157 – Garrett Carson MT, pinned Carlos Gonzalez, 1:08

165 – Connor Francis Mc, pinned Bryan McIntier, :58

175 – Tyler Stevens MT, tech fall Oris Snyder, 15-0

190 – Conor Harrison MT, pinned James Brown, 1:44

215 – Colton Wait Mc, pinned Herbie Queen, 2:40

285 – Josh McGraw MT, by forfeit

___

In the middle school match, there was a double forfeit at 92 pounds.

Winning matches by forfeit for Greenfield were: Owen Sykes (86) and Leland Corey (245).

Also for Greenfield, Taitum Lyons won by pin at 80 pounds, Zayne Knisley won by pin at 104, Holden Lyons won by pin at 110, Jadden Watson won by pin at 160, and Aastyn Daughtery won by pin at 205.

Miami Trace will host the FAC tournament on Saturday, Feb. 10, beginning at 9 a.m.

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.