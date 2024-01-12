HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Thomas Matz, 42, of Leesburg, was cited for failure to yield to a public safety vehicle.

Kevin Moeller, 48, of Cincinnati, was cited for failure to yield to a public safety vehicle.

Michael Hamby, 63, of Miamisburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and cited for driving under suspension and failure to display plates or validation sticker.

ACCIDENTS

At approximately 9:03 a.m., the police department responded to the area of North High Street and Harry Sauner Road for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Shelly Lamb, 49, of Leesburg, was traveling southbound on North High Street nearing the intersection of Harry Sauner Road. Juliet Davis, 65, of Hillsboro, was approaching the intersection from the east and continued westbound into the intersection to cross over to Harry Sauner Road, causing Lamb’s vehicle to strike the Davis vehicle in the intersection. Lamb and Davis both thought they had a green signal. After speaking with witnesses, it was determined that Lamb had the green signal. No injuries were reported on the scene. Davis was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

At approximately 4:16p.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of West North Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Tony Dill, 63, of Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on West North Street when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Trenten Campton, 22, of Hillsboro, who was traveling westbound. No injuries were reported on the scene. Campton was cited for lanes of travel on a roadway.