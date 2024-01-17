Fairfield ranked No. 10

The top ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Cle. St. Ignatius (5) 11-3 85

2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 12-0 83

3. Findlay (2) 10-0 74

4. Garfield Hts. (2) 12-0 71

5. Cin. Moeller 12-1 62

6. Louisville 10-1 60

7. Cin. Elder 11-2 52

8. Tol. Whitmer 10-1 49

9. Centerville (2) 9-4 33

10. Beavercreek 10-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Hayes 17. Cin. Sycamore 13. Newark 12.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (10) 13-0 112

2. Lexington 14-1 97

3. Kettering Alter (2) 10-3 86

4. Cin. Wyoming 9-0 81

5. Cols. Hartley 10-1 49

(tie) Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 12-0 49

7. Youngs. Ursuline 8-2 39

8. Creston Norwayne 9-0 24

9. Willard 10-2 16

10. Cols. Bishop Ready 7-4 14

(tie) Shelby 9-2 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 13. Cin. Woodward 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (10) 12-1 111

2. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-1 87

3. Camden Preble Shawnee (2) 11-0 75

4. Haviland Wayne Trace 9-1 62

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 10-1 54

6. Castalia Margaretta 8-1 45

7. Malvern 10-0 39

8. Minford 10-1 37

9. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 10-1 22

10. Ashland Crestview 12-0 21

(tie) New Madison Tri-Village 12-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (4) 13-0 109

2. Warren JFK (6) 10-1 105

3. Lima Cent. Cath. (1) 11-1 94

4. Tol. Maumee Valley 9-1 70

5. Troy Christian 8-1 39

6. Pandora-Gilboa 12-0 36

7. Richmond Hts. (1) 5-8 35

(tie) Berlin Hiland 8-2 35

9. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 10-0 32

10. Leesburg Fairfield 13-0 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: S. Webster 23. Antwerp 23.