Fairfield ranked No. 10

The top ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Cle. St. Ignatius (5) 11-3 85
2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 12-0 83
3. Findlay (2) 10-0 74
4. Garfield Hts. (2) 12-0 71
5. Cin. Moeller 12-1 62
6. Louisville 10-1 60
7. Cin. Elder 11-2 52
8. Tol. Whitmer 10-1 49
9. Centerville (2) 9-4 33
10. Beavercreek 10-2 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Hayes 17. Cin. Sycamore 13. Newark 12.
DIVISION II
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (10) 13-0 112
2. Lexington 14-1 97
3. Kettering Alter (2) 10-3 86
4. Cin. Wyoming 9-0 81
5. Cols. Hartley 10-1 49
(tie) Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 12-0 49
7. Youngs. Ursuline 8-2 39
8. Creston Norwayne 9-0 24
9. Willard 10-2 16
10. Cols. Bishop Ready 7-4 14
(tie) Shelby 9-2 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 13. Cin. Woodward 12.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (10) 12-1 111
2. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-1 87
3. Camden Preble Shawnee (2) 11-0 75
4. Haviland Wayne Trace 9-1 62
5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 10-1 54
6. Castalia Margaretta 8-1 45
7. Malvern 10-0 39
8. Minford 10-1 37
9. Cadiz Harrison Cent. 10-1 22
10. Ashland Crestview 12-0 21
(tie) New Madison Tri-Village 12-1 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Russia (4) 13-0 109
2. Warren JFK (6) 10-1 105
3. Lima Cent. Cath. (1) 11-1 94
4. Tol. Maumee Valley 9-1 70
5. Troy Christian 8-1 39
6. Pandora-Gilboa 12-0 36
7. Richmond Hts. (1) 5-8 35
(tie) Berlin Hiland 8-2 35
9. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 10-0 32
10. Leesburg Fairfield 13-0 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: S. Webster 23. Antwerp 23.