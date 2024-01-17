OHIO GIRLS AP BASKETBALL POLL

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5) 14-0 104
2. Pickerington Cent. (4) 12-2 96
3. Marysville (1) 12-2 90
4. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1) 13-2 79
5. Cin. Princeton 11-1 64
6. Rocky River Magnificat 9-4 43
7. Strongsville 12-1 41
8. Akr. Hoban 10-2 34
9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 11-2 20
10. Mason 11-2 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lyndhurst Brush 16. Uniontown Lake 15. Springboro (1) 12.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (11) 14-1 117
2. Akr. SVSM (1) 11-0 104
3. Proctorville Fairland 13-1 76
4. Thornville Sheridan 13-0 75
5. Circleville 13-0 60
6. Copley 12-2 57
7. Chillicothe Unioto 13-2 28
8. Gates Mills Gilmour 7-3 27
9. Bryan 11-1 20
10. Beloit W. Branch 12-2 16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 15. Granville 13.
DIVISION III
1. Casstown Miami E. (6) 12-0 99
2. Kettering Alter (3) 12-1 97
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 13-1 94
4. Portsmouth (1) 11-2 67
5. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 65
6. Waynesville (1) 14-0 52
7. Apple Creek Waynedale 9-1 40
8. Cin. Country Day 9-2 37
9. Cols. Africentric 11-2 30
10. Delphos Jefferson 10-1 13
(tie) Mechanicsburg 13-1 13
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION IV
1. Berlin Hiland (4) 12-0 104
2. Ft. Loramie (6) 13-2 103
3. Convoy Crestview 12-1 75
(tie) Newark Cath. 12-0 75
5. Loudonville 15-0 62
6. Maria Stein Marion Local 11-2 54
7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-1 45
8. Waterford 11-2 32
9. Defiance Ayersville 9-0 20
10. Lakeside Danbury 12-1 17
(tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Acad. (1) 12-1 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 14. Minster 12. St. Henry 12.