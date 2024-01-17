OHIO GIRLS AP BASKETBALL POLL

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5) 14-0 104

2. Pickerington Cent. (4) 12-2 96

3. Marysville (1) 12-2 90

4. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1) 13-2 79

5. Cin. Princeton 11-1 64

6. Rocky River Magnificat 9-4 43

7. Strongsville 12-1 41

8. Akr. Hoban 10-2 34

9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 11-2 20

10. Mason 11-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lyndhurst Brush 16. Uniontown Lake 15. Springboro (1) 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (11) 14-1 117

2. Akr. SVSM (1) 11-0 104

3. Proctorville Fairland 13-1 76

4. Thornville Sheridan 13-0 75

5. Circleville 13-0 60

6. Copley 12-2 57

7. Chillicothe Unioto 13-2 28

8. Gates Mills Gilmour 7-3 27

9. Bryan 11-1 20

10. Beloit W. Branch 12-2 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 15. Granville 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (6) 12-0 99

2. Kettering Alter (3) 12-1 97

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 13-1 94

4. Portsmouth (1) 11-2 67

5. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 65

6. Waynesville (1) 14-0 52

7. Apple Creek Waynedale 9-1 40

8. Cin. Country Day 9-2 37

9. Cols. Africentric 11-2 30

10. Delphos Jefferson 10-1 13

(tie) Mechanicsburg 13-1 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION IV

1. Berlin Hiland (4) 12-0 104

2. Ft. Loramie (6) 13-2 103

3. Convoy Crestview 12-1 75

(tie) Newark Cath. 12-0 75

5. Loudonville 15-0 62

6. Maria Stein Marion Local 11-2 54

7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-1 45

8. Waterford 11-2 32

9. Defiance Ayersville 9-0 20

10. Lakeside Danbury 12-1 17

(tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Acad. (1) 12-1 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 14. Minster 12. St. Henry 12.