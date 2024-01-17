Wilmington College Dean’s List

Academically outstanding students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the fall 2023 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full-time, take at least 12 graded credit hours and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Following is a list of area students named to the list:

FAYETTEVILLE – Randalyn R. Paulus, 4.0; Kennedy B. Short.

FRANKFORT – Ruth E. Beery; Sarah E. Free, 4.0; Garrett J. Simmons, 4.0.

GREENFIELD – Allison P. Beatty; Josie A. Crabtree; Elijah A. Johnson, 4.0.

HILLSBORO – Milain C. Burns, 4.0; Kyah Chaney; Gracey C. Dearmon; Laura A. Engle; Wade R. Evans, 4.0; Kinsey L. Gilliland, 4.0; Samuel B. Hamilton; Sydney L. Hamilton; Andrea J. Kelch, 4.0; Angela K. Muse; Kaley Jo H. Myers, 4.0; Justin N. Scott; Erin Sheeley, 4.0; Paige N. Teeters, 4.0; Madison E. Tomko.

LEESBURG – Magarah A. Bloom; Caitlin F. Campbell; Cohen Frost, 4.0; Grace M. Matthews; Wyatt S. Morrow; Nathan B. Vidourek.

LYNCHBURG – Paige S. Flowers; Taylor N. Mechlin, 4.0.

NEW VIENNA – Lanie M. Clark; Anna M. Malone; Cooper Rack.

PEEBLES – Darby R. Mills, 4.0.

SABINA – Gracie Boggs; Danyelle M. Elzey; Christopher G. Jarrell; Ceejay S. Smithson; Lauren Stonewall.

SEAMAN – Keetyn R. Hupp, 4.0.

WINCHESTER – Gabriel Moore.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.