McKinney R.E. helps Habitat for Humanity

Staff Reports
The Ragan McKinney Real Estate volunteers, who worked with Habitat for Humanity of Highland County board members in clearing out and cleaning a house in Hillsboro that was donated to Habitat for resale, are pictured. All proceeds from the sale go toward “new build” house projects in Highland County. Pictured (back row, l-r) are Shalana Shreffler, Chad Stice, Meghan Roush, David Richey, Jillian Pangallo, Dave Minton, Mandy Reveal, Sci Fletcher and Steve Allen; (front row, l-r) Dennis Mount, Kristi Beard, Haylie Oetzel, Sophia Ernst and Ragan McKinney.

Submitted photo

