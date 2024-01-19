Student safety the top priority

Davis Fisher Gray Isles McCoy

The decision to either delay or close schools during adverse weather conditions in Highland County is made by the school superintendents.

There is no set temperature or amount of snow that triggers a delay or closure, so the superintendents monitor the weather forecasts and road conditions and consider other factors to make a final decision, with the No. 1 priority being the safety of students and staff.

“Usually, with the wind chill, when it gets down to below zero and in that negative five, negative 10 area is kind of where we look at for delays and things like that,” said Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis.

Lynchburg-Clay Superintendent Jack Fisher said, “Usually, if it’s below zero we start to have the conversation, but then you factor in wind chill, and anything 10 or 15 below we’re going to take a good hard look at not having kids out at the bus stop.”

Ultimately, all the superintendents said, the main consideration in calling for school delays or closures is safety.

“I will tell you that what we tend to do is just make sure that we make the best judgement for the safety and security of our kids, our parents, our guardians, and also our staff members just to make it safe,” said Bright Local Superintendent Jason Iles.

Fairfield Superintendent Kesia McCoy said, “We are definitely in conversations with our maintenance and transportation departments, and we’re just going to work with them to make sure that we can safely open our doors to our staff and students for each of the delays or closings if we have to make it.”

The schools use a “one call” phone system to inform parents and students of school delays and closures. They also use social media, websites and local media.

Superintendents try to make the decision about a school delay or closure as early as possible to allow people to make plans.

“It just depends on what the weather does and the things that happen,” said Davis. “We like to get it out as early as possible, but we know that sometimes that’s not the case.”

Fisher said, “You want to call it early enough to where parents have the ability to make arrangements for childcare. A lot of those older kids provide childcare while parents have to go to work so we do not take it lightly cancelling school because I know it puts a hardship on our families for childcare.”

Iles said, “You will know if we are going to be delayed or closed because our call will go out prior to five in the morning, but we try to make sure that we give them ample notice, but sometimes it’s kind of down to the last minute.”

Greenfield Superintendent Quincey Gary said, “We do try, if we can, to notify people the evening before. That’s the best thing for everybody involved.”

The superintendents also keep in contact with their transportation departments for information about road conditions.

“You can get six inches of snow and you know you’re going to call it or you can get one inch, but the roads are frozen and icy,” said Fisher. “It’s more a matter of talking to transportation directors, both ours and others in the area.”

Iles said, “I appreciate the patience of our community members as we work through these tricky winter conditions, and I’m looking forward to some sunshine.”

