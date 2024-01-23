Fairfield climbs to No. 5

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses with won-loss record, total points and first place votes:
DIVISION I
1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2) 14-0 83
2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 12-3 80
3. Findlay (1) 12-0 61
(tie) Garfield Hts. (2) 15-0 61
(tie) Cin. Moeller 14-1 61
6. Cin. Elder 12-1 50
7. Louisville 12-1 45
8. Tol. Whitmer 12-1 42
9. Centerville (2) 10-4 30
10. Beavercreek 12-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Sycamore 25. Delaware Hayes 21. Newark 16.
DIVISION II
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9) 13-1 107
2. Lexington 15-1 88
3. Kettering Alter (2) 11-3 76
4. Cin. Wyoming 10-0 69
5. Cols. Hartley 13-1 58
6. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 13-1 37
7. Youngs. Ursuline 9-2 32
8. Willard 11-2 31
9. Creston Norwayne 10-0 24
10. Shelby 9-2 15
Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 14. Marietta 12.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5) 13-2 92
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 12-2 79
3. Malvern 12-0 67
4. Camden Preble Shawnee (2) 13-1 49
5. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 48
(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian 10-2 48
7. Haviland Wayne Trace 12-2 45
8. Ashland Crestview 13-0 35
9. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-1 27
10. Minford 10-2 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Russia (7) 14-0 97
2. Warren JFK (3) 11-1 96
3. Lima Cent. Cath. 12-2 62
4. Tol. Christian 12-1 50
5. Leesburg Fairfield 15-0 43
6. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 12-0 41
7. Berlin Hiland 8-2 36
8. Troy Christian 10-1 34
9. Richmond Hts. (1) 6-8 33
10. Pandora-Gilboa 12-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Maumee Valley 27. Antwerp 21.