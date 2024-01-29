Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students

Lilliana Harris was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. Luke Kelly was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. Judd McKenzie was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School. Rickey Sprinkle was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School.

Four students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.

PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems.

The students — Lilliana Harris, Luke Kelly, Judd McKenzie and Rickey Sprinkle — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.

Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.