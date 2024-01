Bruce and Marinona Peters are pictured on their wedding day. Submitted photo Bruce and Marinona Peters are pictured in a 2023 photograph. Submitted photo

Bruce and Marinona Peters will celebrate their 50th anniversary from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Marshall Community Center (old school gym) at 11090 S.R. 124 Hillsboro.

The celebration is being hosted by Tim, Janey, April and their families.

Only your presence is requested.

Submitted by the Peters family.