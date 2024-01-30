Highland County primary election candidates, issues

The candidates and levies that will appear on the ballot for the March 19, 2024, primary election have been certified.

State Rep. Republican Bob Peterson and Democrat Ellen Yvette Clark are both running for Peterson’s current seat, but will be on separate ballots until they face off until the general election.

Republican David Daniels will run unopposed to continue as a Highland County commissioner.

Republican Terry Britton will run unopposed to continue as a Highland County commissioner.

Republican Anneka Collins will run unopposed to continue as Highland County prosecuting attorney.

Republican Dwight Hodson will run unopposed to continue as clerk of Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Republican Randy Sanders will run against Republican Brandon Stratton for Highland County sheriff.

Republican Chad McConnaughey will run unopposed for Highland County recorder.

Republican Chris Fauber will run unopposed for county engineer.

Republican Jeff Beery will run unopposed to continue as Highland County coroner.

Republican Vickie Warnock will run unopposed to continue as Highland County treasurer.

Phyllis Matlack is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Greenfield North.

Dean Waddell is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Greenfield South.

Tracy Aranyos is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Hillsboro Northeast.

Charles Walker is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Hillsboro Northwest.

Roger Huffman is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Hillsboro Southeast.

Jan Vosper is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Hillsboro Southwest A.

Richard Donley is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Hillsboro Southwest B.

Shawn Priest is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Leesburg.

Mel McKenzie is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Fairfield East.

Ken Davis is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Fairfield West.

Chris Toller is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Lynchburg.

Richard Warner Jr. is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Dodson Township.

Linda Roush is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Whiteoak Township.

Jeff Ryan is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Brushcreek Township.

Chuck Emery is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Concord Township.

Philip Weyrich is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Jackson Township.

Montey Scott is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Liberty Northwest.

Terry Britton is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Liberty South.

John Abell is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Marshall Township.

Joanna Mahan is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for New Market Township.

Steven Karnes is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Paint North.

Roger Ruggles is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Paint South.

Tina Highes is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Penn Township.

Karen Faust is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Salem Township.

Angela Smith is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Union Township.

John Setty is running unopposed for the seat on the Highland County Republican Central Committee for Washington Township.

A proposed levy for the village of Mowrystown for current expenses of $5 million for five years commencing in 2025 will be on the ballot.

A Highland County replacement tax levy of $0.9 million over five years providing funds for the support of Children Services in Highland County commencing in 2024 will be on the ballot.

A Clay Township renewal tax levy of $0.5 million over five years providing cemetery maintenance and operations commencing in 2024 will be on the ballot.

A village of Leesburg additional/new tax levy of $3.95 million over five years for the operation of the police department commencing in 2025 will be on the ballot.

