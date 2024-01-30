GHS using grant for Shiloh Baptist Church

Todd Shelton, community relations manager for South Central Power Company, presents a $5,000 check from the South Central Power Company Foundation to the Greenfield Historical Society represented by Jay Hardy, president, and Wendy Royse, secretary. Submitted photo

The Greenfield Historical Society recently received a grant of $5,000 from the South Central Power Company Foundation.

The grant will be used to help with the cost of plate glass storm windows to protect the newly restored stained-glass windows at the Shiloh Baptist Church. The windows have been removed and restored and are now in storage until restoration of the church nears completion.

The South Central Power Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides monetary grants in communities throughout the 24-county service territory. The funds for the grants and scholarships come from the donations of South Central Power’s members who choose to “round up” their bills to the next dollar through the Operation Round Up program.

Through this program, a little change from each member leads to big changes in the lives of men, women and children across the company’s service area. More than $500,000 in grants and scholarships are awarded each year through the fund.

The Shiloh Baptist Church, built in 1874 by an Black congregation, is being restored by the Greenfield Historical Society. Restoration of the exterior began in 2022 is currently in progress. The interior will eventually be restored for display of Greenfield’s Black history, and as an event space. Presently, the society is looking for funding to repair the foundation and basement. Donations can be made through the society’s website: greenfieldhistorcalsociety.org, or by mail to: Greenfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 266, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Submitted by Harold Schmidt, Greenfield Historical Society.