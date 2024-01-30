Quaker lobby leader to speak at WC

Randall

Diane Randall will present a lecture titled “The Seeking Life: On Being a Quaker,” on Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., as a highlight of her time at Wilmington College as its 2024 Quaker-in-Residence. Her presentation in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center will follow a reception and book signing from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event of free of charge and open to the public.

Randall is the immediate past general secretary of the Quaker lobby in Washington, D.C., the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL). She is a lifelong proponent of citizen engagement that advances policies and practices to create a better society for all.

Her several-day residency at the college also includes interacting with WC students, faculty and staff, student organizations, community clergy and directors of local shelters.

She joined FCNL as its fourth executive secretary since 1943. Her background includes many years in leadership positions of statewide advocacy organizations, a passion for rebuilding the democratic system in the United States, a record of achievement in lobbying and citizen engagement, and a spiritual grounding in the Religious Society of Friends.

Randall was executive director of the Partnership for Strong Communities, a Connecticut-based, non-profit organization providing leadership, advocacy and policy development on solutions to homelessness, affordable housing and community development. Under her leadership, the organization grew into an effective, respected advocacy operation, successfully securing more than $400 million in new resources from the Connecticut General Assembly. It helped build and rehabilitate thousands of units of housing for people who were homeless and at risk of homelessness.

Randall left her position as an English teacher to become the director of the Omaha Nuclear Freeze Campaign. She also directed the Network to Abolish the Death Penalty in Connecticut and worked for the Urban Affairs Office of the Archdiocese of Hartford, Connecticut. She served as the first executive director of the Connecticut AIDS Residence Coalition, an organization dedicated to advocacy and effective delivery of housing and services for people living with HIV/AIDS.

She has served on the Haverford College Corp., Sidwell Friends School Board, Earlham School of Religion Board of Advisers and the West Hartford Board of Education. Randall is a member of the Hartford Monthly Meeting and has worshiped with Quakers throughout the country in her advocacy travels.

Randall graduated from the University of Nebraska with a B.S. in Education. She is married to Roger Catlin and is mother to Alex, Lillie and Nora. She enjoys spending time with her family, taking short hikes, reading and cooking with local foods.

