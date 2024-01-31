FAC standings

Below are the current Frontier Athletic Conference standings for the 2023-24 winter sports season with conference records followed by overall records:
Girls Basketball
(thru Jan. 27)
Jackson 9-0, 15-2
McClain 6-3, 10-7
Hillsboro 5-4, 9-10
Washington 3-6, 7-10
Miami Trace 2-7, 5-12
Chillicothe 2-7, 3-14
Boys Basketball
(thru Jan. 27)
Miami Trace 8-0, 13-4
Washington 6-1, 11-2
Hillsboro 4-3, 8-8
Jackson 4-4, 12-5
Chillicothe 1-7, 5-11
McClain 0-8, 4-12
Girls Bowling
(thru Jan. 29)
Hillsboro 8-1, 13-1
Miami Trace 4-1, 4-1
Washington 3-2, 3-2
McClain 4-5, 7-7
Chillicothe 2-4, 2-4
Jackson 1-9, 7-10
Boys Bowling
(thru Jan. 29)
Hillsboro 8-1, 12-2
Washington 4-1, 4-1
Chillicothe 6-2, 6-2
Miami Trace 4-3, 4-3
Jackson 2-8, 9-8
McClain 0-9, 1-13
Girls Wrestling
(thru Jan. 19)
Washington 3-0, 3-0
McClain 1-1, 1-1
Jackson 1-1, 1-1
Hillsboro 0-2, 0-2
Boys Wrestling
(thru Jan. 19)
Miami Trace 5-0, 5-0
Washington 3-2, 3-2
Jackson 3-2, 3-2
Hillsboro 3-2, 3-2
McClain 1-4, 1-4
Chillicothe 0-5, 0-5