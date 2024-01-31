FAC standings

Below are the current Frontier Athletic Conference standings for the 2023-24 winter sports season with conference records followed by overall records:

Girls Basketball

(thru Jan. 27)

Jackson 9-0, 15-2

McClain 6-3, 10-7

Hillsboro 5-4, 9-10

Washington 3-6, 7-10

Miami Trace 2-7, 5-12

Chillicothe 2-7, 3-14

Boys Basketball

(thru Jan. 27)

Miami Trace 8-0, 13-4

Washington 6-1, 11-2

Hillsboro 4-3, 8-8

Jackson 4-4, 12-5

Chillicothe 1-7, 5-11

McClain 0-8, 4-12

Girls Bowling

(thru Jan. 29)

Hillsboro 8-1, 13-1

Miami Trace 4-1, 4-1

Washington 3-2, 3-2

McClain 4-5, 7-7

Chillicothe 2-4, 2-4

Jackson 1-9, 7-10

Boys Bowling

(thru Jan. 29)

Hillsboro 8-1, 12-2

Washington 4-1, 4-1

Chillicothe 6-2, 6-2

Miami Trace 4-3, 4-3

Jackson 2-8, 9-8

McClain 0-9, 1-13

Girls Wrestling

(thru Jan. 19)

Washington 3-0, 3-0

McClain 1-1, 1-1

Jackson 1-1, 1-1

Hillsboro 0-2, 0-2

Boys Wrestling

(thru Jan. 19)

Miami Trace 5-0, 5-0

Washington 3-2, 3-2

Jackson 3-2, 3-2

Hillsboro 3-2, 3-2

McClain 1-4, 1-4

Chillicothe 0-5, 0-5