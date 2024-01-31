No charges in fatal break-in attempt

WASHINGTON C.H. — The man who allegedly shot and killed a person who was attempting to break into his house on Nov. 1, 2023, will not face prosecution.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office determined that the shooting was self-defense.

The victim was identified as 30 year-old Corey Keeton.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 1, last year a caller to 911 told dispatch that he had shot a male subject who was attempting to break into his house. When officers arrived, they located a man, later identified Keeton, laying on the front porch of the home near the front door, police reports said.

Police said the man was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest.

Officers began life-saving measures until Fayette County EMS arrived. Keeton was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene to begin an investigation into the matter.

According to the 911 call released to AIM Media Midwest by the Washington Police Department, the resident of the home told dispatchers that a man tried to break into his house.

“I opened up the door, I couldn’t see what he had in his hand,” the man said during the 911 call. “I had heard something scratching around. I took the shot and he fell back… he’s not moving now.”

It is believed that only one gunshot was fired, police said.

The resident also indicated during the 911 call that it appeared the suspect had “something metal” in his hand. He said there was no light on the front porch and because of that he couldn’t see very well.

According to another police report, the homeowner told police that he had four children in the house at the time of the intrusion, and that he warned Keeton, who he described as having a ski mask on, “not to move.” Reportedly, the homeowner told police that the shooting occurred when Keeton moved toward the him, despite his warnings.