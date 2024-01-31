Records Storage Building issues detailed

Doug Karnes, a partner at McCarty Associates, from a prior meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Updates on issues occurring at the Records Storage site were discussed at the weekly Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

Doug Karnes, partner at McCarty Associates, reported that issues have been reported with Modern Day Concrete and their digging to the depth of the concrete foundations, footings and finding the soil they’re hitting wasn’t capable of the strength it needed. Karnes said the situation right now is that Modern Day Concrete is currently working and didn’t pull off the job following a late-night phone call on Tuesday that Karnes said he had.

Karnes said that, right now, Modern Day Concrete, a subcontractor of Alpha Construction, the company Highland County has contracted with for the building, has calculated 50 cubic yards for $300 apiece that they’ve dug that they didn’t expect.

Karnes, however, said the county has no reason to approve a payment from Modern Day Concrete so there’s no reason they should be going to him. He said they should go to Alpha Construction, who would then send a change order to the county.

He said that, eventually, both of them will push McCarty Associates for a yes or no on the digging issues, and that McCarty’s position is they had enough information. Karnes said the company could have asked McCarty questions about its research and findings.

“I just think this is a reach,” he said. “I really do.”

Dallas Puckett, one of the employees from McCarty Associates, said that in his experience with different contractors, if there is an aspect of a bid packet, “you throw money” at the problem and not just exclude it entirely from their bid. However, he said that wasn’t what Alpha Construction did.

“That’s the biggest rub for us is that there was $0 allocated for a thing that’s clearly stated in our drawings that this must happen,” Puckett said. “You must dig down to rock … It should be said they’re highly incentivized to exclude it from the cost.”

Puckett said there could be an argument to be made with both companies about a change order to give payment down further than the footer depth detailed, which he said they could be potentially agreeable to.

Concerning another issue at the Record Storage Building, Puckett said it is regarding the timeline of bad soil and adding calendar days. Cody Beucler, another employee of McCarty Associates, said this issue started with the two-foot undercut, as when it finished, they didn’t start bringing it back up with gravel. He said, due to that, an ensuing frozen spell caused a multiple-week delay.

Karnes said the money on paper, around $8,000, is what the company will have in the future, so he said there’s no reason to immediately approve this specific aspect of the change order.

For other aspects of the Record Storage Building, Karnes said there might be some aspects that McCarty Associates might consider changing and “might” reduce some of the costs, maybe offsetting the site situation.

He said one of those aspects is the cornice material use at the top of the building. Karnes said that is the material McCarty Associates used at the top of its new remodel and isn’t happy with it. He also said he doesn’t think the county would be happy with the aspect.

In other news, multiple representatives from Environmental Engineering Services were in attendance to discuss the upcoming process for the Rocky Fork Lake shut-offs. This discussion comes after Unger Construction’s bid for Rocky Fork Lake shut-off valves for those with long-term delinquencies was approved at last week’s meeting.

Steve Cantor, the president of Environmental Engineering Service, said that from the residence to the grinder pump, there’s a gravity line, then the grinder pump pumps into a small diameter lateral-out into the water vein. He said that’s why, when there are shared grinders, the company can’t just pull the pump and shut off service. He said it has to actually go into the gravity line from the structure before it gets to the tank.

Board of commissioners chairman Dave Daniels said that it was his understanding that the county has the ability to go into the equipment and make repairs and changes to it. Canter agreed, saying that there’s a “use ordinance” that allows it.

Daniels said the process the county is moving forward with is that it will find the person they are having problems collecting user fees from, make verbal contact with them by having a representative visit them, sending them a certified letter that would let them know the county will be doing work there and would be shutting them off and that there would also be cost associated with the work. He also said they will let people know that the process can be avoided if they come to the county and get current with their monthly user fees.

Canter also suggested the possibility of bringing on a second contractor alongside Unger Construction just in case the county gets “inundated” with places that need valves because “it’d be good to have two contractors.”

Board of commissioners member Terry Britton also said that the three members met with two of the Fayette County Board of Commissioners at the forthcoming Honda Plant. He said Honda and LG gave them a presentation and a ride-along tour of the facility.

“It is a huge plant and there are a lot of things going on up there, and the end result is it’s gonna change the demographics of Highland County and all the surrounding counties when this thing gets built and gets into production because they’re looking at 2,200 employees,” Britton said.

The board of commissioners also announced that two agents for the Highland County Humane Society were officially hired, those being Brianna Williamson and Richelle Fair. Daniels said they were recently sworn in by Highland County Juvenile Probate Judge Kevin Greer.

Solid Waste District Director Erica Tucker was also in attendance to discuss updates from the organization. She said today (Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024) was the start for public comment for its new plan and would be in the Administration building if anyone is interested in reading it. She said the “only” major change was a refocus on Goal Two instead of Goal One, focusing more on business-recycling. She also said there wouldn’t be a fee increase. Tucker said 90 percent of the townships in its four-county region need to pass the plan for it to officially pass.

Concerning replacing Tara Campbell, the former recycling coordinator still currently doing work while the county searches for a new person for that role, Tucker said recycling events have been planned for Highland County for this year. She also said they’re still working on finding that firm replacement, however.

There were also three authorizations to execute, the first being siren inspection and administrative processing for the federal signal by Capitol Electronics, Inc. from the CDBG PY22, the second being a hydraulic pump replacement quote from Schindler Elevator Corporation and the third being a Change Order of a fire alarm, dehumidifier upgrade and roofing change at the Record Storage Building totaling $35,655.21, bringing the total contract amount to $2,894,697.82.

There were three resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Res. No. 24-25 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unappropriated funds within the Block Grant PY22 (CI) fund in the amount of $40,079.17.

*Res. No. 24-26 is an authorization for a request for the Board of Developmental Disabilities from Transfers Out Board of DD to 2125 Community Residential in the amount of $650,000.

*Res. No. 24-27 is a rescinding of Res. No. 23-271 authorizing a proposed tax levy. Also requested was a proposed tax levy replacement in Highland County with the estimated collection value being $883,000 annually.

There was also one contract approved by the board of commissioners, which is as follows:

*Contract 7 is between the board of commissioners and Southern Ohio Educational Service Center for a Memorandum of Understanding for the ACCESS Program Contribution 2024.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.