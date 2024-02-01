HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 26

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 2200 block of Ruble Cemetery Road reported fraud.

A deputy responded to the 7000 block of New Vienna Road to a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.

Jan. 27

INCIDENT

A resident of the 10000 block of S.R. 28 reported the theft of a firearm from a vehicle.

Jan. 29

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to a residence on Diehl Street in Mowrystown to a report of a male being disorderly. After investigation, the male was given a warning for his vocal disturbance.

A deputy responded to the 6000 block of McCoppin Mill Road after a report of theft from a storage unit.

A resident of the 6600 block of Park Lane reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, both parties had separated and declined charges.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Katelin S. Remy, 25, Peebles, driving under suspension, failure to file for yearly registration.

Preston S. Cress, 34, Leesburg, no driver’s license, speeding.

Jessica E. Carman, 48, Greenfield, disorderly conduct.

Timothy L. Sellman, 26, Hillsboro, no bumper, driving under suspension, obstructing official business.

Sean J. Swiger, 19, Hillsboro, diving under suspension, outstanding warrant.

Joseph M. Scott, 55, Highland, domestic violence.

Carrie L. Randall, 35, Lynchburg, failure to appear.