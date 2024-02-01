Six years for involuntary manslaughter

Houser

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Joseph Houser, 24, was sentenced to six years in prison for causing the death of another person by trafficking in drugs. The charge was a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, around Feb. 3, 2023, and continuing through Feb. 4, 2023, Houser caused the death of a victim as a result of Houser corrupting another with drugs and aggravating trafficking in drugs.

He given 54 days of jail-time credit.

After his release from prison, Houser will be required to serve a period of supervision of no less than, but also no more than, five years of post-release control.

Houser pled guilty and agreed to multiple conditions. He agreed to the first condition that the guilty plea meant that he would give up the right to a jury or court trial. He also agreed that if he was convicted of another felony offense and sentenced to a prison term for that offense, it might be ordered to be served consecutively to his sentencing for involuntary manslaughter.

The court found in its judgment entry of guilt that Houser “was advised of all constitutional rights and made a knowing, intelligent and voluntary waver of those rights.” The court also found that Houser was guilty of the first count and a presentence investigation was ordered. This investigation was also ordered to include an assessment for Substance Use Disorder treatment and/or mental health assessment. With the guilty plea, four other counts against him were dismissed.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.