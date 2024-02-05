The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Atomic Credit Union on Feb. 2, to celebrate the grand opening of its new Hillsboro location. They are located at 583 Harry Sauner Rd. Submitted photo

Atomic Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its Hillsboro location with a ribbon cutting from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 2.

Atomic Credit Union is located at 583 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro.

Atomic Credit Union provides both personal and business financial and lending services. Atomic is the first credit union in Hillsboro and it has 16 branches across Southeastern Ohio that include more than 68,000 members. Atomic recently received first place for financial education for operating student-run branches in 72 different schools.

“Thank you to the Hillsboro residents for being patient and waiting for us to get a physical location in Highland County,” said Nicholas Bailey, regional manager.

For more information including hours, availability and more, call 937-500-0323 or visit www.atomiccu.com.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.