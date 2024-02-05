HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jonathan Napier, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence.

Dave Millan, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Katherine Griffis, 30, of Columbus, was arrested for complicity.

Lindsey Cox, 34, of Hamilton, was arrested for failure to appear.

Richard Lones, 59, of New Vienna, was cited for expired tags.

Kelley Idler, 63, of New Vienna, was cited for right of way.

Courtney Doughman, 33, of Rogersville, Tennessee, was cited for a traffic control device.

INCIDENT

A business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road reported a theft. Two arrests were made.

Feb. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Carson, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for a probation violation.

Madelin Shipley, 24, of Winchester, was cited for failure to control.

Russell Hill, 66, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.