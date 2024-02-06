County grand jury indicts 22

Hibbs Maclaughlin Ralph K. George Morris

A Hillsboro woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, was among 22 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Elizabeth Davis, 46, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, around May 15, 2023, Davis caused the death of the victim as an approximate result of Davis corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in heroin.

According to court documents for the second count, around May 15, 2023, Davis caused another to use a controlled substance, and thereby caused serious physical harm to the other person, or caused the other person to become drug dependent. The drug was a fentanyl-related compound.

According to court documents for the third count, around May 15, 2023, Davis sold or offered to sell heroin.

According to court documents for the fourth count, around May 15, 2023, Davis obtained, possessed or used a fentanyl-related compound.

In other sentencings, Trenton Hibbs, 25, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

According to court documents for the first count, around Oct. 17, 2023, Hibbs, being 18 or older, engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was 14, with the said Hibbs being 10 years or more years older than the victim at the time of the offense.

Stuart Maclaughlin, 27, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, was indicted on two counts of menacing by stalking, both fourth-degree felonies assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony and a forfeiture specification.

According to court documents for the first count, around May 1, 2023, and continuing through Dec. 27, 2023, Maclaughlin caused the victim to believe that he would cause physical harm to them or a family or household member of the victim or cause mental distress to them in committing the offense. Maclaughlin trespassed on the land or premises where the victim lived, was employed or attended school.

According to court documents for the second count, around May 1, 2023, and continuing through Dec. 27, 2023, Maclaughlin caused the victim to believe that he would cause physical harm to them or a family or household member of the victim or cause mental distress to them or a family or household member of the victim, and in committing the offense, Maclaughlin had a deadly weapon on his person or under his control.

According to court documents for the third count, around Dec. 27, 2023, Maclaughlin knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a peace officer.

According to court documents for the fourth count, around Dec. 27, 2023, Maclaughlin trespassed in a detached garage with the purpose to commit a theft offense or a felony.

According to court documents for the fifth count, the grand jurors specified that around Dec. 27, 2023, Maclaughlin had in his possession a Bursa .380 M05279 and a Ruger Newport .22.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Elbert King Jr., 62, Columbus, forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

* Branden Williams, 41, Cincinnati, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

* Quinnesha Dixon, 23, Washington C.H., for theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

* Stephen Kingsolver, 42, Greenfield, for two counts of counterfeiting, both fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of theft by deception, both first-degree misdemeanors.

* Jennifer Harrah, 39, Scottown, counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; and theft by deception, a first-degree misdemeanor.

* Falena Harrison, 41, Greenfield, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

* Sheridon Riffle, 22, Reynoldsburg, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, from one case; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in the vicinity of a school zone, a fourth-degree felony.

* Damian Calhoun, 36, Greenfield, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

* Tammy Miller, 60, Greenfield, aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

* Michael Kingsolver, 23, Greenfield, aggravated possession of meth, a third-degree felony.

* Justin Stevens, 44, Greenfield, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Levi George, 20, Hillsboro, two counts of trafficking in marijuana, both fourth-degree felony and two counts of possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

* Kaylee George, 22, Hillsboro, two counts of trafficking in marijuana, both a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

* Ernest Jones, 59, Hillsboro, aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Aaron Smith, 39, Greenfield, three counts of trafficking in heroin, all fourth-degree felonies; and three counts of possession of fentanyl-related compounds, one a fifth-degree felony and two being fourth-degree felonies.

* Steven Willett, 56, Greenfield, three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, all third-degree felonies three counts of aggravated possession in meth, all third-degree felonies; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Harold Davis, 48, Greenfield, three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth in the vicinity of a school zone, all second-degree felonies; and three counts of aggravated possession in meth, all third-degree felonies.

* Tara Ralph, unlisted age, Greenfield, engaging in a pattern of corrupt behavior, a first-degree felony.

* Larry Morris, 53, Hillsboro, three counts of aggravated trafficking of meth, all third-degree felonies; and three counts of aggravated possession in meth, all third-degree felonies.

