Fairfield rallies to knock off M. Trace

Miami Trace senior Jessee Stewart drives through contact during the first half of the game against Fairfield on Monday. Pictured for Fairfield are Kassi Miller (11) Faith Donley (middle) and Rilee Quickle (right). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

EBER — After defeating the Washington girls at the buzzer on Saturday night, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers had just one day of rest before hosting the Fairfield Lady Lions on Monday night. Miami Trace led by as many as seven points in the second half, but a ferocious late rally from the Lady Lions propelled them to a 55-43 victory.

Miami Trace led 3-2 early thanks to a three from senior Jessee Stewart. Fairfield went on a 7-0 run that ended after Lady Panther junior Ellie Robinette knocked down a three from the wing, making it 9-6.

Fairfield scored back-to-back buckets to close out the opening quarter and take a 13-10 lead into the second frame.

Fairfield scored three unanswered baskets to end the half, giving the Lady Panthers a 22-18 halftime advantage.

Miami Trace led by as many as seven points in the third quarter, but found themselves ahead just two at the end of the third quarter, 36-34.

After Leesburg jumped out to a 7-0 run to begin the final period, back-to-back threes from Stewart and sophomore Bella Shull put Miami Trace back in front, 42-41.

The Lady Lions answered with a three of their own to take back the lead, and they outscored the Lady Panthers 11-1 over the final few minutes of the game to secure the victory.

Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller gave some comments following the loss.

“We knew that they had some height and some bigs in there that could score in the paint,” said Miami Trace coach Kayla Dettwiller. “Faith Donley is a smart kid, she’s a great defender, she moves with the ball well and she is a dead eye from outside which is why we face-guarded her.”

Miami Trace (3-7 FAC, 7-13 overall) is back home on Thursday for its final home game of the season against Adena (18-2, 11-2 SVC) with a 7 p.m. varsity tip.

Fairfield (5-7 SHAC, 7-12 overall) will host Fayetteville-Perry on Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 12 14 7 — 43

L 13 5 16 21 — 55

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 1 (1)-1-6; Gracie Lovett 2-0-4; Bella Shull 0 (1)-2-5; Jessee Stewart 1 (4)-3-17; Cali Kirkpatrick 1-0-2; Lauren Guess 2-0-4; Ryleigh Vincent 1-1-3; Zoey Grooms 1-0-2. TOTALS — 9 (6)-7-43. Free throw shooting: 7 of 15 for 47 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart 4, Robinette, Shull. Field goal shooting: 15 of 44 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 15 for 40 percent. Turnovers: 14. Rebounds: 31 (10 offensive). Steals: 2. Assists: 6.

LEESBURG — Isabelle Hale 2 (2)-0-10; Rilee Quickle 0 (1)-0-3; Kassi Miller 0-(2)-1-7; Faith Donley 4-4-12; Vivian Henniger 1-2-4; Kelsey Clark 5-7-17; Jaeden Drury 1-0-2. TOTALS — 12 (5)-14-55. Free throw shooting: 14 of 21 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Miller 2, Hale 2, Quickle. Field goal shooting: 18 of 46 for 39 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 14 for 36 percent. Turnovers: 8. Offensive Rebounds: 17.

Tyler Flora writes for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.