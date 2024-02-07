Sanders earns Junior Bronze, Silver awards

Carly Sanders, Leesburg, has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze and Silver awards, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Sanders is the 16-year-old daughter of David and Mindy Sanders and attends the Fairfield Local Schools. She is a member of the NJAA and the Ohio Junior Angus Association.

She has participated in local, state, regional and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Sanders participated in the 2018 mentoring program. She was also a participant in the 2023 Leaders Engaged in Angus Development (LEAD) Conference.

Sanders has submitted DNA samples for genomic profile testing through Angus Genetics Inc. and consigned cattle to the Coor Cattle Fall Sale.

The Bronze and Silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

Submitted by Amber Wahlgren, Angus Communications.