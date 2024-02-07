Colemans, McCoy Black History Month honorees

Jarrells McCoy

The family of Charles and Susie Coleman Sr. of Greenfield, and Josh McCoy, senior executive officer of Adena Health, will be the honorees when the African American Awareness Research Council (AAARC) and the Highland County District Library present their annual Black History Month program on Saturday, Feb. 17. The program will feature a speech by Ohio State Representative Dontavius Jarrells of District 1.

The Coleman family

Charles Elmoin Coleman Sr. and Susie Lorene Jackson were married in 1926. To them were born 14 children: Charlotte; Charles Jr; Evelyn; Estella; Donald, Gene, Glen and Franklin (triplets); Byron; Daniel; Ronald; James; Rebecca Ann; and another daughter who died as an infant.

The family served their country and their community in health care, education, law enforcement, the U. S. Army, the U. S. Marines and the ministry.

Josh McCoy

McCoy is the senior executive officer of Adena Greenfield and Adena Fayette Medical Center. He began his career at Adena in 2010, being named to his current position in 2018. A Greenfield native and graduate of McClain High School, he takes great pride in serving the health care needs of his hometown and being an active part of the community.

McCoy and his wife of 17 years have two daughters. He is an assistant varsity softball coach at McClain and member of Shorter Chapel AME Church in Greenfield. When he isn’t working, he enjoys spending time outdoors, including camping with his family, fishing with his children and hunting in the fall.

Dontavius Jarrells

As a state representative and assistant minority leader, Jarrells is currently in his second term serving the Ohio General Assembly in District 1.

Growing up in the Hough neighborhood of Cleveland, he witnessed first-hand the struggle that disadvantaged communities face every day.

As a state representative, Jarrells has committed himself to advancing common-sense legislation that would make Ohio a place where everyone is seen, heard and inspired.

The 2024 AAARC Scholarship recipients will also be recognized. They are Ayden Clemons, Morgan Garman, Haylee Havens and Jenna Rhoades.

The program will feature musical selections. Everyone is welcome.

The 2024 Black History Month program will be held at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8250 U.S. Route 50, at 1 p.m.

The AAARC would like to thank all the donors who made these scholarships possible and the church for allowing the use of their building.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Highland County District Library.