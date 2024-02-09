A recipe for Butterfinger pie

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ Butterfinger pie. Submitted photo

In the kitchen this week my friend made this awesome Butterfinger pie. I made the Butterfinger cake before, but not the pie. You can be sure I will. Yum, yum

And its so easy to make. There are only five ingredients, and you know how I love easy and not lots of ingredients.

Thank you so much, Patricia Nicholes, for sharing this wonderful recipe.

Please send me your favorite recipe and will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about it if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week.

BUTTERFINGER PIE

Ingredients

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (8 ounce) container Cool Whip

1⁄3 cup powdered sugar

4 Butterfinger candy bars, crushed

1 graham cracker crust

Directions

Mix cream cheese, Cool Whip and powdered sugar till smooth.

Add half of the candy bars and mix well.

Pour into the crust.

Sprinkle rest of candy bars on top.

Refrigerate at least four hours.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.