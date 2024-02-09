Highland County crash claims one

A fatal one-vehicle crash Friday in Highland County claimed the life of a Chillicothe man.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. on S.R. 753 near mile post 12 in Paint Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2000 Toyota Camry, operated by Gage A. Routte, 29, Chillicothe, was traveling southwest on S.R. 753. The Toyota traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturning multiple times. Routte was ejected from the vehicle.

Routte succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Routte was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the state patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Highland County Sheriff ’s Office, Highland County Coroner’s Office and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSP’s Wilmington Post.