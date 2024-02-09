Chamber on the move

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau of Highland County have moved to 129 N. High St. in Hillsboro. Submitted photo

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce and the Visitors Bureau of Highland County have moved their offices from the historic Scott House in Hillsboro to a space within the Hillsboro Business Complex at 129 N. High St. in Hillsboro.

The chamber of commerce had been at the Scott House since 2014.

“We had this opportunity to come uptown and it got us into a more visible space, and we think it’s going to be really good for foot traffic, especially for our visitors and residents looking for more information about Highland County,” said Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the chamber and visitors bureau.

“I think we’re just in a more visible space,” she said. “We really enjoyed our time at the Scott House, and it was great to be in the historic building, but we like being up here in the middle of downtown and the action.”

The relocation marks a new chapter for both organizations as they continue to serve and support the local business community and promote tourism in Highland County.

The modern office facility will enable the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and the Visitors Bureau of Highland County to better serve their members and further expand their range of services. Both organizations will be able to continue advocating for local businesses, fostering economic growth and attract visitors to the area.

This move comes as a result of both organizations’ commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of the local community and maintaining a strong presence within Highland County. The decision to relocate represents a significant milestone and reaffirms their dedication to drive positive change in the region.

“We truly enjoyed being in the historic Scott House the past several years and appreciate the hospitality of the Highland County Historical Society,” said Wheeler. “We are excited about our new location and look forward to continuing to serve our community.”

The chamber and visitors bureau invite local businesses, community leaders and residents to visit their new office space where the team will be happy to answer any questions and provide information on their range of services. A ribbon cutting and open house will be scheduled in late spring and will be open to the public.

For more information about the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and the Visitors Bureau of Highland County, visit their website www.thehighlandchamber.com or www.visithighlandcounty.com or call 937-393-1111.

