McClain’s Hill claims FAC wrestling title

McClain 126-pounder Jacob Mick is pictured during a semifinal loss to Miami Trace’s Will Enochs. Photo by Ray Wise Hillsboro 165-pounder Mathias Hostetler is pictured during an 11-4 win over Jackson’s Mike Baker in the match for third place. Photo by Ray Wise

EBER — McClain’s Ethan Hill earned an individual championship and three other Highland County wrestlers finished as runners-up Saturday at the Frontier Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships held at Miami Trace High School.

Team scores were: Washington 197, Miami Trace 147, Jackson 94.5, Chillicothe 82.5, McClain 72 and Hillsboro 63.

Hill, wrestling at 285 pounds, pinned Miami Trace’s Josh McGraw in 3:58 in the semifinals and in the match for first place pinned Washington’s Brady Rohrer in in 3:55.

With just six teams in the tournament, awards for only four places in each weight class were awarded:

For McClain, Dalton Rowland and Carlos Gonzalez took second place at 132 pounds and 144 pounds, respectively. Tiger Remi Wills took third place at 106 pounds.

For Hillsboro, Ryan Burns at 152 pounds and Gary Reno at 175 pounds both claimed second place, 126-pounder Kylan Brown, 165-pounder Mathias Hostetler and 285-pounder Ian Lawson all took third place, and 132-pounder Jonah Wilson and 150-pounder Charles Starks captured fourth place.