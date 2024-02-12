WC to host ‘Life Stories’ exhibit

‘Life Stories” is a Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center’s new gallery exhibit. Submitted photo

The Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center’s new gallery exhibit “Life Stories” is a mixed media display that features 10 women, serving long prison sentences, speaking their truth from inside the Ohio Reformatory for Women. An opening reception will be held Feb. 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the QHC located in Wilmington College’s Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

The Quaker Heritage Center is collaborating with the Columbus non-profit organization We Amplify Voices, which also is presenting a song-writing workshop with Wilmington College students in February and a workshop regarding women in mass incarceration in April.

The QHC’s normal gallery hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is scheduled to run through May 8.

The Quaker Heritage Center is the only museum in the United States constructed solely for the purpose of celebrating and educating the public about Quaker heritage and beliefs. The Quaker Heritage Center works with Wilmington College student staff to care for its collection of museum artifacts and holds several exhibits per year related to Quaker heritage and religious values.

