Vetula Joins OhioSE as project manager

Marisa Vetula is the new project manager and shale specialist at OhioSE. Submitted photo

Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) has announced Marisa Vetula as its new project manager and shale specialist.

Vetula is an experienced economic development professional with a demonstrated history of project coordination and communication. Prior to joining OhioSE, Vetula served as the assistant executive director of the Belmont County Port Authority. She pursued her degree in communication and media studies at West Texas A&M and Ohio universities. Her background includes communications, retail management and sales.

Born and raised in Belmont County, Vetula is excited to be able to support OhioSE’s mission and efforts to better communities and increase prosperity for people who live and work here.

“I look forward to contributing to the team’s goals and initiatives, leveraging my skills in strategic communications and project management to drive success,” said Vetula. “I am particularly enthusiastic about the opportunity to collaborate with a dynamic team at OhioSE, working together to support economic development and growth in the Appalachian region.”

As a native of Appalachian Ohio, Vetula understands the crucial role economic development plays in creating lasting prosperity for the region and its residents. “By combining my experiences with the resources and vision of OhioSE, I am confident that we can make a positive impact,” she said. “I recognize the transformative potential of initiatives from JobsOhio and OhioSE in revitalizing struggling communities.”

At OhioSE, Vetula will join the project management team.

“Marisa has great industry experience and connections in the region,” said Katy Farber, OhioSE vice president. “She will quickly get up to speed and provide valuable assistance to companies in the region and be an important member of the OhioSE team.”

Submitted by Sarah Arnold, OhioSE director of communicationand marketing.