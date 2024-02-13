Fairfield now ranked No. 13

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Moeller (6) 20-1 140
2. Garfield Hts. (4) 19-1 128
3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19-1 122
4. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 17-3 114
5. Delaware Hayes 19-1 78
6. Findlay 16-2 76
7. Tol. Whitmer 16-2 64
8. Centerville (2) 13-6 35
9. Cin. Elder 17-3 33
10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 17-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 28.
DIVISION II
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11) 18-2 152
2. Lexington 19-1 119
3. Shelby 17-2 96
4. Cols. Hartley 15-3 78
5. Cin. Wyoming (3) 17-3 77
6. Kettering Alter (2) 14-5 68
7. Youngs. Ursuline 14-3 58
8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 19-1 51
9. Creston Norwayne 17-1 43
10. Willard 15-3 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 27. Zanesville Maysville 14. Dresden Tri-Valley 12.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 15-4 144
2. Malvern (4) 18-0 127
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 16-3 104
4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 16-2 93
5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 19-1 84
6. Castalia Margaretta 16-2 64
7. Ashland Crestview (1) 18-1 61
8. Camden Preble Shawnee 18-3 32
9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-4 30
10. Archbold 18-2 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Youngs. Mooney 13. Haviland Wayne Trace 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Russia (7) 19-1 140
2. Tol. Christian (1) 17-1 120
3. Richmond Hts. (7) 11-8 117
4. Lima Cent. Cath. 15-2 97
5. Troy Christian (1) 18-2 76
6. Delphos St. John’s 18-2 59
7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 18-0 57
8. Berlin Hiland 14-5 47
9. S. Webster 17-2 35
10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17-2 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 26. Antwerp 22. Leesburg Fairfield 19. Warren JFK 12.