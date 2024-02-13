OHIO HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS POLL

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Lewis Center Olentangy (8) 20-1 143

2. Pickerington Cent. (5) 19-3 129

3. Mason (1) 20-2 128

4. Marysville 19-3 102

5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 19-2 95

6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 19-3 71

7. Cin. Princeton 19-3 55

8. Uniontown Lake 18-2 52

9. Olmsted Falls 19-3 26

10. Rocky River Magnificat 15-6 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro (2) 20. Akr. Hoban 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (14) 21-1 158

2. Proctorville Fairland 20-1 122

3. Thornville Sheridan (2) 22-0 109

4. Copley 19-2 98

5. Circleville 20-0 93

6. Akr. SVSM 15-5 77

7. Bryan 19-1 58

8. Beloit W. Branch 19-2 40

9. Mansfield Sr. 18-2 24

10. Chillicothe Unioto 19-3 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 18. Gates Mills Gilmour 14. Marietta 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (9) 22-0 147

2. Kettering Alter (3) 20-2 141

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-2 117

4. Waynesville (1) 22-0 85

5. Castalia Margaretta 19-2 74

6. Cols. Africentric (2) 19-2 60

7. Portsmouth 17-4 58

8. Liberty Center 18-2 36

9. Cin. Country Day 17-4 35

10. Mechanicsburg 19-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 21. Warrensville Hts. 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (11) 19-2 153

2. Berlin Hiland 19-2 127

3. Newark Cath. (3) 19-0 124

4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 103

5. Gibsonburg 20-1 74

6. Loudonville 18-2 59

7. Waterford 18-3 49

8. Defiance Ayersville 19-1 41

9. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 17-4 35

10. Hannibal River 18-3 26

(tie) Minster 15-5 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22.