OHIO HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS POLL

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Lewis Center Olentangy (8) 20-1 143
2. Pickerington Cent. (5) 19-3 129
3. Mason (1) 20-2 128
4. Marysville 19-3 102
5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 19-2 95
6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 19-3 71
7. Cin. Princeton 19-3 55
8. Uniontown Lake 18-2 52
9. Olmsted Falls 19-3 26
10. Rocky River Magnificat 15-6 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro (2) 20. Akr. Hoban 12.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (14) 21-1 158
2. Proctorville Fairland 20-1 122
3. Thornville Sheridan (2) 22-0 109
4. Copley 19-2 98
5. Circleville 20-0 93
6. Akr. SVSM 15-5 77
7. Bryan 19-1 58
8. Beloit W. Branch 19-2 40
9. Mansfield Sr. 18-2 24
10. Chillicothe Unioto 19-3 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 18. Gates Mills Gilmour 14. Marietta 13.
DIVISION III
1. Casstown Miami E. (9) 22-0 147
2. Kettering Alter (3) 20-2 141
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-2 117
4. Waynesville (1) 22-0 85
5. Castalia Margaretta 19-2 74
6. Cols. Africentric (2) 19-2 60
7. Portsmouth 17-4 58
8. Liberty Center 18-2 36
9. Cin. Country Day 17-4 35
10. Mechanicsburg 19-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 21. Warrensville Hts. 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (11) 19-2 153
2. Berlin Hiland 19-2 127
3. Newark Cath. (3) 19-0 124
4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 103
5. Gibsonburg 20-1 74
6. Loudonville 18-2 59
7. Waterford 18-3 49
8. Defiance Ayersville 19-1 41
9. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 17-4 35
10. Hannibal River 18-3 26
(tie) Minster 15-5 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22.