Hillsboro 4th graders repeat unbeaten season

A Hillsboro fourth grade boys basketball team recently finished the season 9-0 to repeat their undefeated season as third graders. This team is coached by Brad Haithcock, Latrell Haithcock, Nick Fauber and David Fauber. The Indians defeated Greenfield two times. Other victories came over Washington C.H. twice, Wilmington twice, East Clinton twice, Fairfield and Clinton-Massie. Shown are Jax Warrington, Alex Jamison, Grayson Butler, Jack Fauber, Lincoln Frazier, Jude Yuellig, Chase Willey, Johnathan Donley, Caysen Ford, LeBron Haithcock, Ryder Winland and Henry Sanders. Also pictured are Letrell Haithcock, Brad Haithcock, Nick Fauber and David Fauber.

Submitted photo