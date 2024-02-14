Whiteoak girls finish a combined 30-3

Staff Reports
-
0

The Whiteoak seventh and eighth grade girls basketball teams that recently finished the season with a combined record of 30-3 are pictured (back row, l-r) coach Brad Haithcock, Ryan Goben, Maddie Oliver, Jayla Haithcock, Taelyn Shriver, Jada Combs, Libby Webster, Jillian Lucas and Tessa Potts; (front row, l-r) Emily Brill, Ella Howard, Natalie Burnett, Marley Parsons and Kennedi Storms. The seventh graders finished 13-2 and the eighth graders finished 17-1. The seventh graders won the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Small Division title and the eighth graders won the SHAC regular season and tournament titles.

Submitted photo

