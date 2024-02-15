Health department offering free lipid panels

February is American Heart Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular health and encouraging individuals to take steps to protect their heart health. In honor of American Heart Month, the Highland County Health Department is offering free lipid panels throughout the entire month of February.

A lipid panel, also known as a lipid profile, is a simple blood test that measures the levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the bloodstream. These measurements provide valuable insights into a person’s risk of developing heart disease and other cardiovascular conditions.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, with high cholesterol levels being a significant risk factor. By providing free lipid panels, the Highland County Health Department aims to highlight the importance of monitoring cholesterol levels and to help people better understand their heart health.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of this opportunity are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 937-393-1941 or visiting highlandcountyhealth.org. It is essential to be fasting, or not eat for 10 to 12 hours before the lab test, to ensure accurate results. During this fasting period, individuals should abstain from consuming any food or beverages, with the exception of water.

Erin Mustard, director of nursing at the Highland County Health Department, discussed the importance of early detection in preventing heart disease. “Heart disease is largely preventable through lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco use and managing stress. However, early detection through screenings like lipid panels is crucial for identifying and addressing risk factors before they lead to serious health problems.”

For further information about free lipid panels or other cardiovascular health services offered by the Highland County Health Department, call 937-393-1941 or visit highlandcountyhealth.org. Taking steps to monitor and maintain heart health can greatly reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall well-being.

Submitted by Shala Shupert, Highland County Health Department.