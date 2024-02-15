Pokémon Week at Hillsboro Library

Hillsboro library patrons are invited to “be the very best like no one ever was” with special activities during Pokémon Week, from Feb. 26 through March 2.

In the children’s department, the kids will be given a checklist with eight crafts/activities listed on it. If they complete at least two of the eight, earning their gym badges, then they can turn it in at the desk to receive their trainer certificate. The crafts include making your own Pokémon cards, a Pikachu headband and a Pokéball. Activities range from action cards to scavenger hunts to quizzes.

According to manager Gabrielle Pitzer, any child that gets their trainer certificate will be entered in a drawing to win one of three Pokémon-themed prizes. She added, “Pokémon is ageless. It’s been around for decades and it is fun to see the kids discover a new Pokémon.”

Circulation manager Sarah Davidson echoed that idea. “The fun thing about Pokémon is that it crosses generations. It’s something that parents grew up with and that they can now share with their kids,” she said.

As such, Davidson said that there are also activities aimed at teens and adults. “Though, of course, we won’t turn away any kids who want to give it a try,” Davidson added.

Patrons can test their knowledge of Pokéballs with a quiz. The patron with the highest score will win a Pokémon mug.

They can also search for Pokémon, just like the trainers in the show, with the library’s “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” scavenger hunt.

Pokémon will be hidden throughout the library and patrons will have to search for and count them. Every patron who finds the correct amount of Pokémon will be entered in a drawing for a Pikachu Funko Pop.

Additionally, the library also hosts a monthly Pokémon Club for ages 8-14. In March, the club will make Pokémon-themed layered paper art.

For more information on these, or other library programs, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Allen, circulation manager, Hillsboro County District Library.