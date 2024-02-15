‘HHS On Broadway’ Saturday

The HHS Musical Theatre’s seventh annual fundraiser “HHS On Broadway!” will be held Saturday, Feb. 17. The theme is “The Golden Age of Broadway!” There will be solos, duets, small ensembles and a number performed by the cast of this year’s spring musical, “The Sound of Music” and HHS Alumni. There will be a large selection of sweet treats, coffee, tea and water available as well as several items that will be raffled off. All proceeds go toward the production of “The Sound of Music!” “HHS On Broadway” will be at 7 p.m. in the Hillsboro High School Theater. Tickets are $8 students/$13 adults online and $10/$15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://our.show/broadway24 or you can scan the QR code.

Submitted photo