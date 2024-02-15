Highland County Democrats share the love

Some of those who attended the Feb. 12 meeting of the Highland County Democrats in Hillsboro are shown in this picture. Submitted photo From left, Charlotte Harbut, Carolyn Goins, Samantha Meadows and Pam Limes are pictured at the Feb. 12 Highland County Democrats meeting. Submitted photo

Two candidates and party members were welcomed in heartfelt style by the Highland County Democrats at their Feb. 12 meeting in Hillsboro.

Celebrating the meeting theme, “I Love a Democrat”, the group’s headquarters were adorned with hearts, posters, teddy bears and prizes for all in attendance. At the door, ladies received bracelets and gentlemen were “pinned” with “I Love a Democrat” hearts.

Following refreshments and a business meeting, congressional candidate Samantha Meadows from Ross County addressed the membership with a discussion of the particular challenges facing rural communities and the general challenges of staying positive and active in a political climate that ranges from obstructionist to hateful. She stressed the need for “working together, sharing hard-learned lessons with each other and crossing the aisle even when the gap seems insurmountable.”

She said, “I’m running for Congress because I want to make a positive difference in the lives of lower- and middle-income American workers, people I’ve admired and still appreciate every day. Our district is geographically the largest in the state, but I’ve been to all 15 counties to listen to those workers. Growing up in rural Southern Ohio, I’ve seen the complex issues of this region all my life. I want to bring rural Americans back into politics so they can be heard.”

Meadows praised the, “almost single-handed” success of Sherrod Brown in keeping the Chillicothe VA Medical Center from being closed, something that would have been devastating to so many of our local veterans. Meadows contributed some of her own resources to the group, including literature on developing successful political action in rural areas like Highland County and suggestions for fellow candidate, Yvette Clark of Hillsboro, who is running for a seat in the Ohio legislature. The evening ended with more prizes, the champagne drawing and new plans for expanding assistance to the candidates.

Submitted by Hillsboro resident Pat Lawrence.